With the Local and European elections just days/hours away, Conor takes a look at a unique practice common among Irish voters where they used that ballot box to vent their discontent and opinions about the issues of the day. On today’s episode of Tipperary’s Hidden History, you will learn the deepest ballot box secrets from premier county voters over twenty years between 1927 and 1948. Conor would like to strongly remind voters…don’t try this at home!