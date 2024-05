On this morning’s show…

Is the Irish Healthcare system fit for purpose? The conversation continues….

Cllr Roger Kennedy and PJ English are today’s local election spotlights…

Ali is in Golden for this week’s Village Tour…

Inspector Aidan Lonergan is here in studio with your Garda updates…..

We hear from the CEO of Tipperary Chamber about this year’s business awards….

And Ultan joins us for this week’s Gardening Slot…