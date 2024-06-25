Tipp Today Podcast 25/06/24

On this morning’s show…

Cantwell Street in Clonmel is not broken, don’t destroy our street, that’s the message to the local authority.

Should the Church be listened to about assisted dying? The conversation continues….

An act of kindness over the weekend warmed the heart of a listener….

The remains of Harry Gleeson have been identified in Mountjoy Prison….

Our Interior designer, Karen Prendergast, will be in studio

Our Psychotherapist Susan will be here to help us understand our own behaviors

And our Agony Aunt, Dear Phil, in studio.