On this morning’s show…

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan has stepped down. We chat about his legacy and who will replace him

Cashel LEA poll-topper John O’Heney joins me in studio to discuss his successful campaign…

Ali is live from Boherlahan for this week’s village tour….

The Belle Voci Choir are celebrating a special anniversary….

And Ultan Nesbitt joins us for the gardening slot….