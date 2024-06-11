Tipp Today Podcast 11/06/24

On this morning’s show…
*Another Tipperary Village unites to voice concern over incoming refugees
*Should people who don’t vote be fined?
*A Tipperary construction company’s novel idea to familiarize women with DIY
*Should dangerous dog breeds be banned? One listener doesn’t think so and will tell us why
*The shocking news that three quarters of carers have never received respite
*Our Interiors Expert Karen Prendergast will be in studio
*Our agony aunt slot with advice for listeners
*Our Psychotherapist Susan will be here to help us understand our own behaviors
*And for the conspiracy slot, Ali looks in to whether Elvis is dead.