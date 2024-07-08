Tipp Today Podcast 08/07/24

On this morning’s show…

Stephen Gleeson will offer an overview of the weekend’s sporting action.

Senator Garret Ahearn joins me in studio on Child Care Provision…

Defense barristers are set to withdraw services across the country tomorrow including at Clonmel Court House …

Thomas Conway will join us for this week’s Global news.

Vanessa Moriarty founder of Busy Bees Clonmel is the focus of this week’s Women in Business….

And we hear from the organizers of the Comeragh Wild Festival which is taking place this week….