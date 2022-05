Tonight we have reaction to Tipp’s loss to Limerick in The Gaelic Grounds yesterday. We hear from Colm Bonnar, Noel McGrath, Ken Hogan, William Maher, Tom McGrath and JJ Kennedy. We have camogie analysis from Geraldine Kinane, boxing with Martin Fennessy and reflect on St. Michael’s MJC semi final win with Ray Lonergan. We hope you like…