Tonight we chat to Paudie Maher ahead of his autobiography launch this week. Hurling analysis from Ken and Tom on Kilruane, Michael on Roscrea and Stephen on Grangemockler. We hear from Holycross after their underage success, and continued success to both the Mullinahone ladies and Drom Inch camogie. Rugby with Peter and local football with Barry rounds out a busy show. We hope you like….