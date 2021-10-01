Across The Line – Friday October 1st, 2021

On this evening’s Across The Line, there was a key focus on the weekend’s crucial action in the FBD Club Football Championship, with the final set of group games down for decision:
🏐 Previews of the key games in the County Football Championship with Tommy Toomey
🏐 The Moyne Templetuohy Gaa & Ballyporeen GAA Club camps ahead of their clash on Sunday
🏑 Club camogie preview with Geraldine Kinane
🏉 We look at the start of the new All Ireland League season, including a chat with Nenagh Ormond RFC Head Coach Mike Kennedy
🐶 And our weekly look at the greyhound action with Barry Drake.