Across The Line – Friday October 1st, 2021

On this evening’s Across The Line, there was a key focus on the weekend’s crucial action in the FBD Club Football Championship, with the final set of group games down for decision:

🏐 Previews of the key games in the County Football Championship with Tommy Toomey

🏐 The Moyne Templetuohy Gaa & Ballyporeen GAA Club camps ahead of their clash on Sunday

🏑 Club camogie preview with Geraldine Kinane

🏉 We look at the start of the new All Ireland League season, including a chat with Nenagh Ormond RFC Head Coach Mike Kennedy

🐶 And our weekly look at the greyhound action with Barry Drake.