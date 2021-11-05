Across The Line – Friday November 5th, 2021

The ‘big ball’ was the key focus on tonight’s Across The Line, with lots of crucial knockout clashes in the County Men’s Football Championship, as well as deciders in the Ladies Football Championship.

🏐 Conor Sweeney & Tommy Toomey on the weekend’s men’s club football action.

🏐 Niamh Lonergan & Tony Smith preview the ladies football club finals.

🏑 Tipp County Board Chair Joe Kennedy on club championship motions to go to vote next Tuesday.

🐕 And greyhounds with Barry Drake. (Greyhound Racing Ireland)