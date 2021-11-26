Across The Line – Friday November 26th, 2021

On this evening’s Across The Line, sponsored by Thurles Credit Union, there’s a keen focus on the weekend’s hurling/camogie action with county and Munster cups down for decision:

🏑 Munster Club Camogie Final previews with Pat Ryan, Drom-Inch manager, and Thurles Sarsfields player Katie McCormack.

🎟️ 2016 All-Ireland winning manager Michael Ryan looks ahead to the eagerly awaited Dan Breen Cup Final replay between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney.

🏑 Moyne/Templetuohy Manager Liam England on their Munster hurling quarter-final against Kilmoyley on Sunday.

⚽️ NT&DL chat with Gary Culbert as the north Tipp soccer season comes towards a conclusion.

🐶 And our weekly look at the greyhound action with Barry Drake.