Across The Line – Friday June 4th, 2021

Across The Line, presented by Shane Brophy, made its long awaited return this evening and there was plenty of GAA action to discuss.
- Tipperary v Westmeath – National Hurling League – preview with 2001 All-Ireland hero and Kilruane MacDonaghs clubman Mark O’Leary.
- Tipperary v Offaly – National Camogie League Q/F – preview with Clodagh Quirke who also discusses her own recent disappointment with a serious knee injury.
- Tipperary v Dublin – National Ladies Football League – preview with former county footballer Niamh Lonergan.
- And a chat with the Secretary of Tipperary Coiste na nÓg, John Sheedy, ahead of the return of competitive games this Monday.