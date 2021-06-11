Across The Line – Friday June 11th, 2021

On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy, we focus on four key games in Tipperary’s respective National Leagues this weekend.

    • Hurling – Waterford v Tipperary preview with 2016 All-Ireland winning manager Michael Ryan.
    • Gaelic Football – Longford v Tipperary Division 3 relegation play-off preview with former Tipp selector and Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton.
    • Camogie – Kilkenny v Tipperary semi-final build up with former Tipp manager and player Niamh Lillis.
    • Ladies Football – Tipperary v Westmeath Division 1 relegation play-off preview with former Tipp inter-county manager and selector Tony Smith.

 


