Across The Line – Friday June 11th, 2021

On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy, we focus on four key games in Tipperary’s respective National Leagues this weekend.
- Hurling – Waterford v Tipperary preview with 2016 All-Ireland winning manager Michael Ryan.
- Gaelic Football – Longford v Tipperary Division 3 relegation play-off preview with former Tipp selector and Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton.
- Camogie – Kilkenny v Tipperary semi-final build up with former Tipp manager and player Niamh Lillis.
- Ladies Football – Tipperary v Westmeath Division 1 relegation play-off preview with former Tipp inter-county manager and selector Tony Smith.