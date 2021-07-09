Across The Line – Friday July 9th, 2021

Tipperary’s senior football clash with Kerry is the key focus on this evening’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy, with thanks to Thurles Credit Union:

– Hear from David Power, Conor Sweeney and former Tipp boss Peter Creedon ahead of the Munster semi-final.

– Paddy Christie on Tipp’s impressive performance in the Munster u-20 football Championship.

– Tipperary Olympian Finn McGeever talks about his life in swimming and his thoughts on flying out for the Tokyo Games.

– And we have our weekly greyhound update with Barry Drake, with thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland.