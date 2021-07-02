Across The Line – Friday July 2nd, 2021

The main focus this evening on Across The Line is the eagerly awaited return of Tipperary to Munster Senior Hurling action.
- We looked ahead to Sunday’s game, hearing from Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, and also getting analysis from both sides of Lough Derg, from two-time All Ireland winner James Barry and former Clare boss Tony Considine.
- Tipp County Board Secretary Tim Floyd on the ticket situation for the match.
- And our weekly look at local greyhound action with Barry Drake, with thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland.