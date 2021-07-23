Across The Line – Friday July 23rd, 2021

On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy, with thanks to Thurles Credit Union:
- Tipperary v Meath – All Ireland Ladies Football Championship – preview with Tipp manager Declan Carr and former intercounty manager and selector Tony Smith.
- Tipperary v Limerick – All Ireland Camogie Championship – preview with Tipperary coach Denis Kelly.
- We reflect on Tipp’s underage defeats during midweek.
- Shane chats to former Irish rugby star Gordon D’Arcy in Nenagh about the Lions first test, as he raises money for Barrettstown on his Tour de Provinces fundraising cycle.
- And we have our weekly look at the dogs with Barry Drake, with thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland.