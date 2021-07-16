Across The Line – Friday July 16th, 2021

This evening’s Across The Line with Shane Brophy was a busy one with a look ahead to the Munster hurling final, as well as the Championship openers for the county’s senior Ladies Football and Camogie teams.

– Tipperary v Limerick – Munster hurling final preview, with Liam Sheedy & former All-Ireland winning hurler and selector John Madden.

– Tipperary v Cork – Ladies Football preview with former Tipp player Niamh Lonergan.

– Tipperary v Offaly – Camogie preview with former Tipp panelist Sarah Fryday, who has stepped away ahead of the Championship due to work commitments.

– U20 football & minor hurling reviews

– And dogs with Barry Drake, with thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland.