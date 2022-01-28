Across The Line – Friday January 28th, 2022

On this evening’s Across The Line, the key focus was on the resumption of competitive senior inter-county action as the National Football Leagues get underway.

– Waterford v Tipperary NFL preview with Bill Maher and Tom McGrath

– Cashel RFC Head Coach Daragh Lyons joins Shane to talk about their impressive run of form in Division 2A of the AIL.

– Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to Knockavilla’s Munster Intermediate Camogie Final in Mallow.

– And Barry Drake takes his weekly look at the latest in greyhound news. (Greyhound Racing Ireland)

– In association with Thurles Credit Union.