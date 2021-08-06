Across The Line – Friday August 6th, 2021

By
Michael Brophy
-

On this evening’s Across The Line (with thanks to Thurles Credit Union), we reflect on Tipp’s intercounty campaigns while also looking ahead to the hectic club scene:

  • County Board Chair Joe Kennedy reflects on the 2021 campaigns for Tipperary’s intercounty sides.
  • We go around the divisions as senior club hurling returns. GAA reporters Liam Hogan and Michael Dundon talk to Shane.
  • Camogie with Tipperary PRO, Philly Ryan as the county’s Intermediate and Minor sides prepare for key weekend fixtures.
  • Previews of the junior soccer seasons with Muiris Walsh down south, while Stephen Ryan of Nenagh Celtic outlines their ground issues.
  • And dogs with Barry Drake (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland).