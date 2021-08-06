Across The Line – Friday August 6th, 2021

On this evening’s Across The Line (with thanks to Thurles Credit Union), we reflect on Tipp’s intercounty campaigns while also looking ahead to the hectic club scene:
- County Board Chair Joe Kennedy reflects on the 2021 campaigns for Tipperary’s intercounty sides.
- We go around the divisions as senior club hurling returns. GAA reporters Liam Hogan and Michael Dundon talk to Shane.
- Camogie with Tipperary PRO, Philly Ryan as the county’s Intermediate and Minor sides prepare for key weekend fixtures.
- Previews of the junior soccer seasons with Muiris Walsh down south, while Stephen Ryan of Nenagh Celtic outlines their ground issues.
- And dogs with Barry Drake (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland).