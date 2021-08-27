Across The Line – Friday August 27th, 2021

It was another packed show of Across The Line this evening, presented by Shane Brophy (with thanks to Thurles Credit Union).

– All-Ireland Camogie Semi-Final preview with Bill Mullaney, Cáit Devane & Killian Whelan.

– Ladies Football Relegation Final preview with Declan Carr & Tony Smith.

– County Board Chair Joe Kennedy on Liam Cahill’s decision.

– We link up with Stephen Gleeson & Ken Hogan in Thurles ahead of the first game of the Tipperary Club Championships.

– And our weekly look at greyhound racing with Barry Drake. (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland)