Across The Line – Friday August 20th, 2021

This evening’s Across The Line (with thanks to Thurles Credit Union) looks at the last Tipp inter-county team standing with hopes of All-Ireland senior success, as well as a busy weekend of action in the divisional hurling championships:

Tipp v Waterford All-Ireland Camogie Quarter Final preview with Aoife McGrath & Tipp FM analyst Geraldine Kinane.

Divisional hurling final previews from across the county. The West with Francis Coughlan, the South with Michael Cooney and Mullinahone’s Paul Kelly, the Mid with Noel Dundon and Loughmore’s John McGrath, and the North with Liam Hogan and Kiladangan’s Billy Seymour.

And the latest greyhound news with Barry Drake as the Irish Greyhound Derby continues (thanks to Greyhound Racing Ireland).