Across The Line – Friday August 13th, 2021

On this evening’s edition of Across The Line (thanks to Thurles Credit Union), we talk football, hurling, soccer and greyhound racing, and hear from a Tipperary hurling legend following his retirement:

Brendan Maher talks in-depth about his Tipp retirement, including reflections on the amazing six-day successes in 2010, the long road back from a cruciate knee injury in 2018, and why he’s looking forward to watching on from the sidelines.

Tipperary manager Declan Carr on their All-Ireland Ladies Football relegation battle with Kerry.

Club Championship Focus ahead of the divisional hurling semi-finals this weekend, with a particular focus on the West with Michael McCarthy.

And we talk dogs with Barry Drake as the Irish Greyhound Derby gets underway.