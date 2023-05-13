Tipp senior footballers begin Tailteann Cup journey this evening

The Tipperary senior footballers begin their Tailteann Cup journey this evening.

David Power’s side travel to Navan to play Meath with throw-in set for 6.30pm in Pairc Tailteann.

Meath were in Division 2 of this year’s league and are the top seed in group 2 with Down and Waterford being the other teams in Tipp’s group.





However, Meath come in to the game off the back of losing to Offaly in the Leinster quarter-final.

Tipperary senior football analyst Anthony Shelly says the squad is in a good place ahead of today’s trip to Navan:

“This is probably the strongest we’ve been squad wise since the start of the year.

“With Conall Kennedy back in, Conall has probably a month of training behind him now, he will definitely add to it.

“Mark Russell is on the bench, as he’s done numerous times his impact off the bench can be immense and it’s probably better to do it that way, having Mark coming on because I would imagine the first 10 minutes of this will be frantic because Meath will not want to start like they started against Offaly.”

We’ll have live commentary of this evening’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.