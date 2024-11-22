LISTEN
Tipperary’s O’Dwyer & Martin aiming to reach AFLW Grand Final tonight

Sport

Two Tipperary women will be aiming to make it back to an AFLW Grand Final tonight.

Niamh Martin’s North Melbourne Kangaroos, who were beaten finalists last year, meet Port Adelaide in their preliminary final, which gets underway at 4.05am Irish time on Saturday morning.

The Tipp ladies footballer has been named as an emergency reserve for the game.

Meanwhile, Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions are in the other preliminary final, they take on the Adelaide Crows at 8.30am Irish time on Saturday morning.

The former Tipperary dual star lines out at centre for the Lions as she looks to reach her fourth Grand Final.

