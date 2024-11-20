Our Lady’s Templemore earn place in Harty Cup knockout stages

Our Lady’s Templemore are into the knockout stages of the Harty Cup.

The Mid Tipp school beat Limerick’s Castletroy College in Toomevara this afternoon in their Munster U19A schools hurling clash.

It finished up 0-16 to 1-10, with Padraic O’Shea accounting for 10 of Our Lady’s 16 points.

The win sees Templemore finish second in group 2, meaning they will head to the preliminary quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Thurles CBS also finished second in their group on score difference behind St. Flannan’s after the Clare side beat Tralee CBS 3-29 to 0-07.

Nenagh CBS also had to settle for second place in their group behind Midleton CBS, that’s after Midleton had a massive 6-20 to 0-13 win over Rochestown today.

Cashel Community School will look to top group 3 when they play Blackwater next Tuesday.