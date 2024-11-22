LISTEN
LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, November 22nd 2024

Date:

Listen back to Friday November 22nd 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Loughmore/Castleiney manager Shane Hennessy, Aherlow’s Aidan Kiely and analyst Anthony Shelly previews the weekend’s football action

– Soccer analyst Barry Ryan previews one of the biggest fixtures of the TSDL season as Peake Villa host St. Michaels

– Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long looks ahead to the weekend’s rugby

– Barry Drake previews the Irish Greyhound Derby.

Listen back below:

