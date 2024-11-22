LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, November 22nd 2024

Listen back to Friday November 22nd 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Paul Carroll looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Loughmore/Castleiney manager Shane Hennessy, Aherlow’s Aidan Kiely and analyst Anthony Shelly previews the weekend’s football action

– Soccer analyst Barry Ryan previews one of the biggest fixtures of the TSDL season as Peake Villa host St. Michaels

– Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long looks ahead to the weekend’s rugby

– Barry Drake previews the Irish Greyhound Derby.

Listen back below: