A fixture has been set for Cashel King Cormacs Munster final.

The West Tipp club are in the Munster intermediate hurling final following their semi-final win over Abbeydorney last Sunday.

They will meet Cork opposition in Watergrasshill, with the game fixed for Saturday November 30th.

The match will take place in the Gaelic Grounds, with throw-in set for 6pm.