Youthful Tipperary looking to upset the odds in Mayo today

Tipperary’s senior ladies football side embark on their All-Ireland campaign this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side travel to MacHale Park to take on Mayo, with throw-in at 2pm.

Mayo come into the game as heavy favourites, as they reached the semi-finals last year, whilst The Premier won the relegation final.





Five players will be making their championship start for Tipperary and Tipp selector Tony Smith says the youth have impressed:

“We already had two minors playing with us who were starting but unfortunately they are not available because they are doing the leaving cert but we brought in five more from the minor team who weren’t doing the leaving cert and they have contributed enormously since they have come in.

“Initially the idea was look we’d have numbers in training but in the challenge matches we have played since then, they have really stepped up to the mark, so much so that Nora Martin is starting on Saturday.”

Throw-in is at 2pm and we’ll have live updates throughout the afternoon here on Tipp FM.