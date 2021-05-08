Younger generation returning home has provided boost to local economy says Tipperary businessman

A prominent Tipperary businessman says there will be some positives as a result of Covid-19.

Peter Ward runs Country Choice in Nenagh and also has an outlet in Limerick.

While acknowledging that everything has changed due to the pandemic, speaking on this week’s Plan B here on Tipp FM Peter said he was seeing some promising stapes of late:





“Lots of new young people who have come back to live in our environment after travelling the world and who are now working from home in the greater Nenagh area and are going downtown on a Saturday or a Friday afternoon with their new babies.

“That was very challenging in the Nenagh of five, four, three, two years ago, that was very challenging in town of a Saturday.

“For me, it’s inspiring to see a new generation of people coming back to join the stalwarts who have always supported the family businesses on our streets.”