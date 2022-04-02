Young man killed in Tipperary Town crash

A man in his 20’s has been killed in a crash in Tipperary Town.

Three other people have also been injured.

At around a quarter to one this morning Gardaí were alerted to a single car crash at Greenane, Tipperary Town.





The driver, a man in his 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers, a man and two woman also in their 20’s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.

The man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and camera footage from road users who were in the area at the time, including dash-cam footage.

Anyone with any information’s asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 80670.