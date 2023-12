A change is coming to adult club hurling in Tipperary.

From January 1st, all club games in the county from u17 and above must use the ‘Fluorescent Yellow Sliotar’.

The high-vis sliotar was introduced to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship back in 2020 and will now complete the transition to the club game.





Research conducted by the the GAA’s Hurley & Sliotar Regulation Work Group says the yellow ball offers improvements in terms of optimal performance, visibility and contrast.