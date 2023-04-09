Works in Littleton for a cycleway are set to commence this year.

The vision for the Littleton Labrynith project will see the old railway line stretching from Killeen near Ballinunty as far as the county line at Templetuohy developed into a cycleway and walkway.

It was confirmed at the most recent meeting of the Thurles Municipal District that work on Phase 1 would begin in late August of this year after Councillor Sean Ryan asked for updates on the project.





It is planned to be as long as 23 km, and it is hoped to be fully completed by the end of 2024.

Councillor Sean Ryan says it will do wonders for tourism and the locals in Mid Tipp.

“It will be a kind of greenway, if you like, through a bog. I think it’s, to be honest, a game-changer for tourism in Mid-Tipperary; I’ve said this on several occasions. It’s going to bring cyclists to the area, and we’ll be able to cycle right across. It’ll help a lot of villages as well; there will be a lot of spin-off benefits for local villages, and that’s what we want. We want ambitious projects like this. This is something that Bord na Mona has promised to develop in the area for a long time. It’s a very exciting project, and when it’s finished, it will be a huge benefit to tourism in Mid-Tipperary.”