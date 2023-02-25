Work underway on for additional street parking in Cashel

Work is underway on additional street parking in Cashel.

Tipperary County Council had purchased a small section of land adjacent to the Friar Street car park in the town to increase capacity in the area for motorists.

As part of the project two fast charging Ev points will be installed, two age friendly bays, and 16 additional parking spots.





Local Cllr. Declan Burgess has thanked the area staff for seeing these works progress and is hopeful it will improve and support economic activity in Cashel.