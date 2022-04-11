Woodlock names unchanged team for Tipperary’s Munster minor clash with Clare

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster championship meeting with Clare.

James Woodlock has named an unchanged side from the one that beat Waterford last time out.

Knockavilla’s Eoin Horgan starts in goals and has a full-back line of Chris O’Donnell, Aaron O’Halloran and Jack Quinlan.





Nenagh’s Sam O’Farrell captains the side from wing back and is joined alongside Tadhg Sheehan and Jack O’Callaghan in the half-back line.

In midfield, Ciarán Foley partners Adam Daly whilst the half-forward line consists of Cathal English, Joe Egan and Paddy Phelan.

Last week’s goalscorer Damien Corbett is at corner forward alongside Tom Delaney and Paddy McCormack.

Throw-in on Tuesday evening is at 7pm in Semple Stadium.