Woodlock: Minor team selection the ‘hardest thing to do’ as manager

The Tipperary minor hurling team will be named tonight ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

After a four point semi-final win over Galway, James Woodlock’s side take on Offaly in Nowlan Park at 1.30pm on Sunday.

The Premier have a full squad to choose from, having picked up no injuries following the semi-final win two weeks ago.





Team news will be announced at 9pm tonight and Manager James Woodlock says picking a squad is the toughest job of all:

“I can honestly say, throughout the year, it has been the hardest thing both on myself and the management team that every day you have to pick a panel of 24 players out of 35.

“It’s really an awful job because the players that can’t get the opportunity to tog out on any given day, it’s disappointing for them but they are the players that have made the team so strong and the panel so strong and they are every bit as good as any player that we have playing or on our panel.

“That is the cut and thrust of hurling but it’s good that they get that experience now.”

We’ll have live commentary of Sunday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.