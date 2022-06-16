Woodlock happy with Tipperary’s preparations ahead of All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final

The Tipperary Minor Hurling Manager has played down the potential disadvantage of their five week break since claiming the Munster title.

After beating Clare in a penalty shootout on May 11th, the Munster champions return to action against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-finals at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Galway have beaten Clare and Laois in the All-Ireland quarter-final series since then.





Tipp Manager James Woodlock is pleased with how his panel has prepared since the Munster final:

“That would have taken the best part of a week to recover from that, so that was easy to put down the first week.

“We trained hard for a week, and then we had a challenge match for the two weeks after that. And now we’re on the run in now to an All-Ireland semi-final.

“It was very easy to put it down. The boys came back and worked really hard. We couldn’t have asked for any more.

“We parked the Munster Championship the week after. We spoke about it and we said that there’s another championship here up for grabs.”

