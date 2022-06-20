Woodlock hails strength of panel as Tipperary minor hurlers reach All-Ireland final

James Woodlock has been praising his whole panel following yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final victory.

The Tipperary minor hurling team beat Galway in the Gaelic Grounds on a final score of 3-24 to 3-20.

In doing so, they now qualify for the All-Ireland final on July 2nd, where they will take on Offaly.





Darragh McCarthy, Paddy Phelan and goalscorer Senan Butler were among the substitutes to make an impact off the bench.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager James Woodlock spoke highly of his players:

“We pride ourselves on the panel of players that we have and to be fair, the hardest job we have is to pick the panel because you have another 11 players outside that panel that don’t get to tog out on days like today and they put in the exact same effort as everybody else.

“They out those boys on that field in that condition in the way they hurled and that’s huge.

“Huge faith in the panel and huge belief in the panel of players so on any given day you can turn around and you know the boys that are going to come on have the ability to close out the game for you and they did that again.

“They knew their job coming on and they carried it out.”