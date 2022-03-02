Woman charged following stabbing incident in North Tipp

A woman has been charged following a stabbing incident in North Tipperary.

Gardaí and the Armed Response Unit were called to the scene of an assault at a house on Sarsfield Street on Sunday and a man in his 40s was been hospitalised.

A woman – also believed to be in her 40s – was taken into custody and was subsequently charged and is before the courts.





The man remains in the hospital, however, his condition is said to be stable.

Sergeant Hilda Moloney from Tipp Town says Gardaí in Nenagh are grateful to the community:

”Gardaí in Nenagh would like to thank the public and businesses in the area for their support on the day, they were very helpful.”