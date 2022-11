It was a successful day in the AIL for Tipperary teams this afternoon.

After Nenagh Ormond, Cashel and Clonmel were all beaten last weekend, all three teams bounced back with wins today.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond beat Dolphin at home on a final score of 27-15 whilst in Spafield, Cashel were 27-0 winners over Ballymena.





Then in Division 2C, Clonmel had a convincing home win, defeating Bangor 33-12.