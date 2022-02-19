Wins for Cashel & Clonmel whilst Nenagh Ormond suffer defeat in Belfast

Cashel recorded a massive win in the AIL this afternoon.

Coming into the game in second place, they had a 17-7 win away to third place Ballymena, with James Ryan and Aidan O’Connor among the tries.

The win is Cashel’s ninth consecutive victory in the AIL.





Elsewhere in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond suffered defeat at the hands of table toppers Queens University in Belfast on a final score 50-21.

Meanwhile, Clonmel recorded an important victory in Division 2C, in Fethard Town Park they beat City of Derry on a full-time score of 27-12.