This year’s county hurling leagues have come to a conclusion.

Both the division four and division five finals took place this afternoon.

In division four, Borrisokane overcame Moyle Rovers in The Ragg, winning on a full-time score of 2-17 to 2-16.





Meanwhile in Golden, Clonoulty/Rossmore defeated Upperchurch/Drombane 1-21 to 1-16.