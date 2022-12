A West Tipp man has received special acknowledgement at a passing out Parade in Kilkenny.

Bansha’s Private Paul Crotty received the James Stephens Award to recognise his contribution to the 168 Recruit Platoon.

The platoon consisted of 38 recruits from 13 different counties, between the ages of 18 and 25.





24 year old Private Crotty, who will now be based in Limerick, was said to have demonstrated camaraderie, enthusiasm and devotion to duty when being presented with the award.