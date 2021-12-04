West go undefeated to secure Miller Shield

By
Paul Carroll
-
West Tipperary Miller Shield squad that defeated South Tipperary. Photo from Tipperary GAA twitter page.

West Tipperary have won the Miller Shield.

They made it three wins from three today after beating South Tipperary in Cashel on a full-time score of 2-18 to 0-19.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s Dillon Quirke captained the side and was presented the trophy following the full-time whistle.


Earlier today, North Tipperary ended their campaign with victory over Mid Tipp.

The full-time score in Boherlahan was 3-23 to 1-15.

Colin Floyd, Kian O’Kelly and David Gleeson were the goal scorers for the North whilst Ronan Teehan raised the green flag for Mid Tipp.