West go undefeated to secure Miller Shield

West Tipperary have won the Miller Shield.

They made it three wins from three today after beating South Tipperary in Cashel on a full-time score of 2-18 to 0-19.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s Dillon Quirke captained the side and was presented the trophy following the full-time whistle.





Earlier today, North Tipperary ended their campaign with victory over Mid Tipp.

The full-time score in Boherlahan was 3-23 to 1-15.

Colin Floyd, Kian O’Kelly and David Gleeson were the goal scorers for the North whilst Ronan Teehan raised the green flag for Mid Tipp.