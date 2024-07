All are welcome to a homecoming for the Tipperary minor hurling team this evening.

The Premier defeated Kilkenny 2-17 to 3-12 in Saturday evening’s final in UPMC Nowlan Park despite playing the majority of the game with 13 players.

The win after extra-time secured Tipperary a record breaking 22nd All-Ireland minor hurling title.

The team will be bringing the Irish Press Cup to the John Doyle Centre at 9.15pm with Holycross-Ballycahill GAA extending the invite to all Tipperary supporters.