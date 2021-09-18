Wall and Murphy Crowe retain starting spots for tomorrow’s RWC qualifier

Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe have retained their starting positions for Ireland ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup Qualifier against Italy.

Head coach Adam Griggs has made four changes from the side that lost to Spain on Monday.

Laura Feely, Sam Monaghan, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins have been brought into the side for the must-win encounter in Parma.





Fethard’s Dorothy Wall lines out at number 6 whilst Murphy Crowe is on the wing, wearing number fourteen.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 2pm.

Ireland Team (v Italy):

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)(19)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)(3)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)(3)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(42)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)(12)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)(4)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)(14)

1. Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht)(20)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(27)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(13)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)(19)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(1)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)(8)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(10)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain)(37)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)(4)

17. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)(35)

18. Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby)(27)

19. Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)(5)

20. Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(71)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)(4)

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)(7)

23. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(15).