Anybody over the age of 16, seeking a first Covid-19 vaccine, can avail of one without appointment in Clonmel later today.

The walk-in clinic returns to the Clonmel Park Hotel this afternoon between 12 noon and 3pm, but is only available for people seeking their first Pfizer vaccine.

Those attending will need to bring along a photo ID, PPS number, Eircode, an email address and phone number.





16 and 17 year olds can be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.