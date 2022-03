Walk-in” clinic for COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds open in Tipperary today.

Parents and guardians can also book appointments online for their children and 5-11 year-olds must be accompanied at a “walk-in” clinic.

The clinic for the county is in Clonmel at Gortnafleur Business Park today from 9am-12pm.





For details of continuing “walk-in” booster clinics for people over 16 and doses 1 and 2 for those over 12 in Clonmel, visit the HSE website.