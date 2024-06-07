Voting well underway in Local and European elections

Polling stations across Tipperary are expecting the lunchtime rush around now as polling for the Local and European elections is well underway.

Voting opened at 7 this morning and will remain open until 10pm tonight.

Turnout this lunchtime ranges from 3% to 13%.

As people cast their vote, County Registrar James Seymour says it’s important to number each of the candidates on the two ballot papers in order of your preference and make sure you don’t spoil your vote.

He’s reminding voters you can leave it with a single number 1 but you can only hand out one of those.