Vitus Gravity Enduro Ireland Series continues in Cahir today

Round three of a mountain bike racing series will take place this weekend in South Tipp.

The Vitus Gravity Enduro Ireland Series kicked off in Cahir yesterday and continues until today with two formats of mountain bike racing-Mash Up and Classic.

Riders between the ages of 12 and 50 will take on courses ranging between 15 and 25 km in Scarragh Woods.





The event will have a local coffee provider, along with a food truck, while an MC informs and entertains with music and interviews with the riders throughout the day.

Results will be displayed live on gravityenduro.ie, and the awards ceremony will take place at approximately 4pm today.