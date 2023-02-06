Visiting resumes at UHL as of today

Visiting will resume at University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipperary, Clare, and Ennis.

According to a statement from UL Hospital Group, visits have resumed as of today as the community’s rates of respiratory infections drop from early January peaks.

One visitor is permitted per patient per day, and appointments for visits must be made via the online booking system.





Visiting hours at UHL are from 2-4pm and 6-9pm daily.

There are still visiting restrictions in effect in the hospital’s Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit, with the exception of parents visiting children, anyone supporting confused parents, and on compassionate grounds.

The UL Hospital Group apologised for any inconvenience and anxiety caused to patients impacted by the visiting restrictions over the past month.